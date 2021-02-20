Reed logged 23 points (9-12 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, three blocks, two steals and one assist over 26 minutes in Friday's 130-127 win over Long Island.

Reed was slightly less dominant Friday than he was Wednesday, but he was still one of the leading contributors during the narrow victory. His playing time was slightly limited due to foul trouble, and he was unavailable down the stretch after fouling out. However, Reed still led the team in rebounds against Long Island and has posted double-doubles in each of the first six games of the G League campaign.