Reed racked up 11 points (4-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, one block and four steals across 28 minutes during Saturday's 105-92 loss to Chicago.

With Joel Embiid (ankle) sidelined, Reed started for the fourth consecutive game, and while he delivered a decent stat line, it's clear he's not going to have the same impact as Embiid on the offensive end of the court. Reed is averaging 9.3 points and 5.3 rebounds per game in that four-game span, and while his fantasy upside has received a bump with Embiid sidelined, his long-term role belongs on the bench.