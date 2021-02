Reed compiled 14 points (6-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt), six rebounds, four assists and three blocks over 25 minutes in Monday's 115-110 loss to the BayHawks.

Reed had recorded double-doubles in each of the first seven games of the year, but he was less effective on the boards Monday as the Blue Coats suffered their first defeat of the season. Even though Reed was unable to reach double figures on the boards against the BayHawks, he should continue to play a significant role for Delaware going forward.