Reed posted 35 points (14-22 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, five blocks, three steals and two assists over 32 minutes in Saturday's 129-114 loss to the Blue.

Reed was dominant on both ends of the floor against the Blue on Saturday, but he was unable to lead Delaware to a win. He's now averaging 22.4 points and 11.2 rebounds over 31.7 minutes per game this season.