Reed provided five points (2-2 FG, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and two blocks across nine minutes during Wednesday's 118-112 victory over the Cavaliers.

Reed saw a slight decrease in playing time Wednesday after logging double-digit minutes in his previous three appearances, but he made the most of his opportunities on both ends of the floor. He was perfect on his two field-goal attempts and led the team with two blocks, marking the third time in the last four games that he's had at least two blocks or steals.