Reed mustered 10 points (5-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block across 13 minutes off the bench in Sunday's loss against the Grizzlies.

Reed didn't have many minutes to showcase what he can do, but he made the most of his limited on-court time to post his best scoring output of the campaign. He holds a minimal off the bench in most games for the Sixers, however, so he is not expected to hold a lot of upside going forward unless Philadelphia is seriously depleted when it comes to injuries or absences.