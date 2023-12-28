Reed chipped in 15 points (6-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal across 32 minutes during Wednesday's 112-92 win over Orlando.

The fourth-year big got the start with Joel Embiid (ankle) sidelined and produced his first double-double of the season, and the seventh of his career, while also making an impact on the defensive end. The 15 points and 10 boards were both season highs for Reed, and he hadn't even scored in double digits since Dec. 1, the last time he got a spot start and played over 20 minutes. Embiid has missed two games so far with his ankle sprain, and should he be out again Friday against the Rockets, Reed figures to be a very popular DFS option.