Reed accumulated 14 points (6-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one block over 21 minutes during Friday's 125-119 loss to Boston.

The fourth-year forward got the start at center with Joel Embiid (illness) unavailable and responded with a season high in points. Reed has only scored in double digits three times all year, but those performances have all come within the last nine games -- a stretch in which he's averaging 7.0 points, 4.2 boards, 0.9 blocks and 0.7 steals in just 16.7 minutes a night while shooting 60.0 percent from the floor.