Reed signed a standard NBA contract with the 76ers on Friday.

Reed was named the 2021 G League Most Valuable Player and Rookie of the Year after he averaged 22.3 points and 11.8 rebounds over 31.5 minutes per game with the Blue Coats this year. He had been with the 76ers on a two-way contract but will now have a standard NBA deal going forward. Reed is averaging 3.3 points and 1.9 rebounds over 9.1 minutes per game with Philadelphia this year.