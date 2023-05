Reed will not start Wednesday's Game 2 versus the Celtics, Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Reed double-doubled in both of his starts filling in for Joel Embiid, who was dealing with a sprained right knee. However, with Embiid cleared for Game 2 action, Reed will return to the second unit. Reed averaged 6.3 points and 4.3 rebounds across 11.3 minutes in his three playoff appearances with the reserves and should handle a similar workload Wednesday.