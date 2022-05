Reed ended with four points (2-4 FG, 0-1 FT), four rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal over 25 minutes during Wednesday's 119-103 loss to Miami.

Reed has seen an uptick in playing time throughout the playoffs, showcasing the ability to contribute defensive stats, rebounds and buckets inside. While he hasn't assembled any dazzling stat lines, the 22-year-old DePaul product has flashed potential in his second season.