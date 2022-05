Reed closed Tuesday's 120-85 loss to the Heat with seven points (3-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals over 16 minutes.

With the game out of hand early in the fourth, Reed and the rest of Philadelphia's reserves got extended playing time. The backup big man has shown flashes during the second-round series against Miami, but he's been unable to lock down a sizable role off the bench with Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris dominating the frontcourt minutes.