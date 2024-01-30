Reed supplied 11 points (5-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 24 minutes during Monday's 130-104 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Even without Joel Embiid (knee) Reed returned to a modest level of production, functioning in a platoon with Mo Bamba, who logged 19 minutes in his return from a knee injury that had sidelined him since Jan 12. Reed continues to thrive as a defensive playmaker, with a 2.5 percent block rate and a 1.9 percent steal rate, which, respectively, rank in the 73rd and 89th percentile among all bigs.