Reed is starting at center in Saturday's Game 4 against the Nets.

With Joel Embiid (knee) sidelined, Reed was the expected replacement at center, so no surprise here. As a result, the big man figures to see a heavier workload than the previous games this series. He averaged 15.5 points, 11.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists across 30.7 minutes in two starts during the regular-season.