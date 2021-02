Reed totaled 15 points (7-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 14 rebounds, two steals and one assist over 31 minutes in Sunday's 122-107 win over Austin.

Reed has been a key reason for the Blue Coats' undefeated record to begin the 2020-21 G League season, and he posted his seventh consecutive double-double in Sunday's victory. He's now averaging 22.6 points and 12.7 rebounds over 32.1 minutes per game this year.