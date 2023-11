Reed logged 10 points (5-9 FG), nine rebounds, one assist, four blocks and two steals in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 112-99 loss to Minnesota.

With Joel Embiid (hip) sidelined, Reed was given extra run, though he surprisingly came off the bench while Marcus Morris got the start. Reed continues to prove that, when given the minutes, he can produce excellent fantasy numbers. However, head coach Nick Nurse has shown hesitancy to play Reed and Embiid together, capping the 24-year-old's upside.