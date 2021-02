Reed totaled 20 points (8-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal over 32 minutes in Thursday's 124-119 win over the Mad Ants.

Reed was sent to the Blue Coats after appearing in just five games for the 76ers this season, and he was a key contributor in the G League season opener. He led the team with four turnovers, but he shot 72.7 percent from the floor and was one of three players to score at least 20 points during the win over Fort Wayne.