Reed put up 27 points (13-21 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 15 rebounds, five steals, two assists and two blocks over 36 minutes in Wednesday's 133-111 win over Iowa.

Reed led the Blue Coats in nearly every statistical category Wednesday as he was dominant on both ends of the floor against the Wolves. He's recorded double-doubles in every game to begin the year and is averaging 24.0 points and 13.0 rebounds over 33.5 minutes per contest through his first five appearances of the season.