Reed ended with 11 points (3-5 FG, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one block in 14 minutes during Friday's 117-110 win over Toronto.

Reed has looked strong off the bench in the last week of March, as he's scored in double digits in two of his last three contests and has tallied three blocks and three steals over this brief stretch. As long as he continues to log around 15 minutes per contest, Reed could be a streaming option for fantasy managers in search of rebounds and blocks down the stretch.