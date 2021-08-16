Reed finished Sunday's MGM Resorts Summer League loss to Minnesota with 27 points (11-17 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 20 rebounds, four assists, four steals and four blocks.

While the Sixers fell in overtime, Reed stole the show with one of the most well-rounded stat lines in Summer League history in 34 minutes of action. The second-year forward didn't have many opportunities to shine with the Sixers as a rookie, but he dominated the G League, taking home league MVP and Rookie of the Year honors, while also making the G League All-Defensive First Team. Looking ahead, the 2020 second-round pick's role will likely be fairly limited again in 2021-22, but Reed should have a chance to emerge as a regular part of the frontcourt rotation behind Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris.