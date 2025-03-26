Grimes (rest) is available for Wednesday's game against the Wizards.

After getting a maintenance day Monday against the Pelicans, Grimes is likely to slide back into his usual role for the 76ers. Grimes has been on fire over his last six games with 30.3 points, 5.7 assists, 4.7 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 3.7 three-pointers.