The 76ers and Grimes remain "very far apart' on a new deal, ESPN's Shams Charania reported Wednesday.

For the first time this offseason, Grimes did receive a formal offer from the 76ers on Wednesday, but it sounds like he wasn't impressed. In fact, Grimes will not be attending Media Day on Friday and will not travel with the team for their overseas preseason trip this weekend. Charania added that this situation may be ultimately come down to Grimes taking the qualifying offer and betting on himself next offseason.