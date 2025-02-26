Grimes (knee) is active and starting Wednesday against New York.

Grimes left in the third quarter of Monday's 32-point loss to the Bulls due to right knee soreness and did not return. However, he's been given the green light to suit up and make his fifth straight appearance in the starting lineup. During that stretch, he's averaged 16.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.0 steals across 32.6 minutes.