Grimes recorded 16 points (7-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal over 31 minutes during the 76ers' 106-102 win over the Jazz on Wednesday.

Despite missing all four of his three-point attempts, Grimes still finished Wednesday's game as the Sixers' third-leading scorer behind Tyrese Maxey (25 points) and Jabari Walker (22 points). Grimes found the ball in his hands down the stretch of the fourth quarter, and after tying the game at 102-102 with a driving layup, he gave the 76ers the lead for good by nailing two clutch free throws. It was an encouraging performance from the 2021 first-rounder after he failed to reach double-digit points in each of his three prior outings. Grimes has started in the 76ers' last two games but could revert to a bench role against the Hawks on Saturday if one or both of VJ Edgecombe (back) and Kelly Oubre (illness) were cleared to return.