default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Grimes (illness) is questionable to play against the Bulls on Friday, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

There's an illness going around the 76ers' locker room which could cost Grimes more time, plus VJ Edgecombe and Dominick Barlow. Grimes sat out Tuesday's loss to the Nets.

More News