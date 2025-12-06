Grimes supplied 22 points (7-9 FG, 6-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and five assists in 29 minutes off the bench during Friday's 116-101 win over Milwaukee.

After getting the start during Thursday's win over the Warriors, Grimes shifted back to the second unit and led the Sixers in scoring on the night while setting a new season high in made three-pointers. The fifth-year guard continues to provide reliable offense for Philly while bouncing between the starting five and the bench -- Grimes has scored at least 12 points in eight of his last nine games (four starts), averaging 17.6 points, 4.4 assists, 3.7 boards, 2.4 threes and 0.9 steals in 36.2 minutes over that stretch.