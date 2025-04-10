Grimes recorded 17 points (4-17 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 11 rebounds, seven assists, one block and two steals across 30 minutes during Wednesday's 122-103 victory over Washington.

Grimes posted a double-double Wednesday, leading the 76ers in both dimes and boards to help offset a poor shooting night. The 2021 first-rounder has blossomed into a high-end fantasy asset across all formats while dominating usage for the injury-plagued 76ers, averaging 26.9 points, 5.4 assists, 4.8 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 3.7 three-pointers 34.4 minutes over his last 15 games.