Grimes (shoulder) won't play in Friday's game versus the Hawks, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Grimes has been downgraded from questionable to out Friday due to a right shoulder sprain. Lonnie Walker, Jared Butler and Jeff Dowtin should all receive increased playing time in his absence. Grimes' next chance to suit up is Philadelphia's regular-season finale against Chicago on Sunday.
More News
-
76ers' Quentin Grimes: Iffy for Friday•
-
76ers' Quentin Grimes: Double-doubles with full stat line•
-
76ers' Quentin Grimes: Good to go against Washington•
-
76ers' Quentin Grimes: Questionable to face Washington•
-
76ers' Quentin Grimes: Productive again Monday•
-
76ers' Quentin Grimes: Scores 28 points in tight loss•