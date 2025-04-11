Now Playing

Grimes (shoulder) won't play in Friday's game versus the Hawks, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Grimes has been downgraded from questionable to out Friday due to a right shoulder sprain. Lonnie Walker, Jared Butler and Jeff Dowtin should all receive increased playing time in his absence. Grimes' next chance to suit up is Philadelphia's regular-season finale against Chicago on Sunday.

