Grimes ended with 13 points (4-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal across 30 minutes during Sunday's 111-108 loss to the Pistons.

Grimes continues to be an integral piece off the bench for the 76ers, averaging 17.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.4 blocks and 2.5 threes. He has scored in double digits in every game this season has logged eight games with at least two threes made, highlighting his offensive consistency.