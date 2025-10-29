Grimes accumulated 23 points (7-17 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, two blocks and three steals in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 139-134 overtime win over Washington.

Grimes played a whopping 39 minutes, scoring at least 20 points for the second time in the past three games. He has now seen at least 30 minutes in three of his four games, despite continuing to come off the bench. While there is some uncertainty when it comes to his long-term role, he is someone who should be rostered in all formats for now.