Grimes produced 46 points (15-27 FG, 8-14 3Pt, 8-13 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block in 43 minutes during Monday's 144-137 overtime loss to the Rockets.

Grimes led all scorers in Monday's high-scoring affair en route to establishing a new career high with his 46 points. The 24-year-old swingman is handling extreme usage for the depleted 76ers at the moment, and he should continue to do so until Tyrese Maxey (back) re-enters the mix. Over his last five outings, Grimes has averaged 32.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 2.4 steals, 1.0 blocks and 4.2 three-pointers in 34.6 minutes while shooting 42.9 percent from deep.