Grimes chipped in 16 points (4-8 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one block over 40 minutes during Monday's 125-124 overtime loss to the Nuggets.

Despite coming off the bench regularly lately, Grimes should continue to play heavy minutes as long as both Trendon Watford (thigh) and Kelly Oubre (knee) remain sidelined. Over his last six outings, Grimes has averaged 11.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.2 steals in 33.0 minutes per game.