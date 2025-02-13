Grimes logged 30 points (10-18 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 6-9 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals across 36 minutes during Wednesday's 100-96 loss to the Nets.

Grimes posted a new season-high scoring mark but also made his presence felt in other areas, ending just one rebound shy of a double-double while chipping in with solid contributions in the assists and steals categories. Grimes is averaging 16.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.8 dimes per contest in his first four games with the Sixers.