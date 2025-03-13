Grimes registered 29 points (11-23 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks over 31 minutes during Wednesday's 118-105 loss to Toronto.

Grimes led both teams in scoring Wednesday despite his inefficiency from three-point range. The 2021 first-round pick showed off his defensive chops with three steals, which is the third time he's reached that mark in his last five outings. Grimes has started since Feb. 12 due to the multitude of injuries on the 76ers, and over that span he has averaged 21.1 points on 51.4 percent shooting (including 39.8 percent from three on 6.9 3PA/G), 5.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.7 blocks over 32.9 minutes per game.