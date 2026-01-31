site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
76ers' Quentin Grimes: Good to go Saturday
RotoWire Staff
Grimes (ankle) will play Saturday against the Pelicans, Austin Krell of OnPattison.com reports.
Grimes is all set to return following a two-game absence. He's someone who could begin trending up for the 76ers, as Paul George was suspended for 25 games by the NBA on Saturday.
