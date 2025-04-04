Grimes recorded 24 points (7-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 7-9 FT), three rebounds, 10 assists and one steal in 38 minutes during Thursday's 126-113 loss to the Bucks.

Grimes was expected to see more time as a playmaker in the final stages of the season, and while this is just one game, it certainly bodes well for him. The 10 assists tied a season-high mark in that category, and he also continues to thrive as the Sixers' primary scoring weapon. He's reached the 20-point mark in all but one of his last 12 appearances, averaging 27.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 2.0 steals per game over that stretch.