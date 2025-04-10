Now Playing

Grimes is questionable for Friday's game against the Hawks with a right shoulder sprain.

This appears to be a new issue for Grimes, but the questionable tag suggests that he's day-to-day. However, the 76ers have been super cautious with their key players. If Grimes is unable to play, Lonnie Walker and Jared Butler could soak up a lot of usage for the 76ers.

