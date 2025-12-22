Grimes (illness) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Nets.

Grimes is under the weather and may miss just his second game of the season Tuesday. If the 25-year-old swingman is ultimately ruled out, Jared McCain and Justin Edwards will likely see increased playing time, while Eric Gordon could enter the rotation. Over his last five outings (three starts), Grimes has averaged 8.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.2 steals in 30.0 minutes per game.