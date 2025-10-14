Grimes (personal) plans to play in Friday's preseason finale against the Timberwolves, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Friday's game will be Grimes' first and only exhibition action after signing a qualifying offer with Philadelphia during training camp. With Jared McCain (thumb) sidelined for the start of the regular season, Grimes is in position to start at shooting guard for the 76ers in the early going.