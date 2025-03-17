Grimes posted 28 points (10-19 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-9 FT), two rebounds, six assists and two steals over 32 minutes during Sunday's 130-125 win over the Mavericks.

Grimes returned Sunday after missing the previous game due to an illness and put on a show to help Philadelphia to a high-scoring victory. Grimes led all 76ers in scoring while recording a team-high-tying pair of steals and concluding second on the team in assists in a balanced outing. Grimes posted his ninth game of the year with 25 or more points, doing so in four straight appearances and in five of his last six contests.