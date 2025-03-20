Grimes finished Wednesday's 133-100 loss to Oklahoma City with 28 points (10-21 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two rebounds, five assists and three steals in 32 minutes.

Grimes continues to play the best basketball of his young career, having now scored at least 20 points in six consecutive games. The 76ers have no reason to hold him back, given they are simply playing for lottery balls at this point. In seven games over the past two weeks, Grimes is averaging 28.1 points to go with 5.3 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 2.3 steals and 3.6 three-pointers in 33.9 minutes per contest.