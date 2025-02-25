Grimes (knee) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Knicks, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.
Grimes exited Monday's loss to the Bulls in the third quarter due to right knee soreness and did not return. However, he is likely to return to game action during Wednesday's matchup. Over seven outings (four starts) with the Sixers, the 24-year-old swingman has averaged 14.9 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 0.9 steals in 32.1 minutes per contest.
