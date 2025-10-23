76ers' Quentin Grimes: Logs 32 minutes in season opener
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Grimes ended Wednesday's 117-116 win over Boston with 10 points (3-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds and five assists over 32 minutes.
Grimes was somewhat passive Wednesday, although the fact he played 32 minutes is encouraging. Coming off what was a dynamic finish to the 2024-25 season, Grimes will be looking to continue that momentum. If and when the 76ers have a healthy roster, Grimes could find himself playing fewer minutes. Until then, he is worth rostering in most formats.
More News
-
76ers' Quentin Grimes: Totals 22 points off bench•
-
76ers' Quentin Grimes: Intends to play in preseason finale•
-
76ers' Quentin Grimes: Won't play Friday•
-
76ers' Quentin Grimes: Signs qualifying offer•
-
76ers' Quentin Grimes: Both sides far apart on deal•
-
76ers' Quentin Grimes: Qualifying offer extended•