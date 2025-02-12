Grimes posted 13 points (5-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and two steals across 36 minutes during Tuesday's 106-103 loss to the Raptors.

Grimes appears to be fitting in nicely with his new team. Across three games with the 76ers, Grimes holds averages of 12.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.7 three-pointers. He's likely due for some positive regression with his shot as well, as he hit just 27.8 percent from beyond the arc in that stretch -- he's a career 37.4 percent shooter from deep.