Head coach Nick Nurse said that Grimes (recently traded) will play against the Pistons on Friday, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

Grimes was traded by the Mavericks to the 76ers along with a 2025 second-round pick Tuesday in exchange for Caleb Martin. Grimes will make his Sixers debut Friday after not playing against Dallas on Wednesday. Grimes started in 12 of 47 games of the Mavericks prior to the trade and was averaging 10.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists over 22.8 minutes per game. He gives the Sixers depth on the wing behind Kelly Oubre and Paul George.