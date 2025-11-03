76ers' Quentin Grimes: Posts monster game off bench
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Grimes logged 22 points (7-13 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-6 FT), seven rebounds, 13 assists, one steal and one block in 32 minutes during Sunday's 129-105 victory over the Nets.
Grimes has been a major factor in the Philly rotation of late, reaching 30-plus minutes for a third straight game despite being deployed off the bench. He rewarded his club with his second 20-point showing in three appearances. Grimes also dished out a season-high 13 assists on the way to his first double-double of the year.
More News
-
76ers' Quentin Grimes: Drops 23 points Tuesday•
-
76ers' Quentin Grimes: Scores 24, hits clutch triple in W•
-
76ers' Quentin Grimes: Logs 32 minutes in season opener•
-
76ers' Quentin Grimes: Totals 22 points off bench•
-
76ers' Quentin Grimes: Intends to play in preseason finale•
-
76ers' Quentin Grimes: Won't play Friday•