Grimes logged 22 points (7-13 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-6 FT), seven rebounds, 13 assists, one steal and one block in 32 minutes during Sunday's 129-105 victory over the Nets.

Grimes has been a major factor in the Philly rotation of late, reaching 30-plus minutes for a third straight game despite being deployed off the bench. He rewarded his club with his second 20-point showing in three appearances. Grimes also dished out a season-high 13 assists on the way to his first double-double of the year.