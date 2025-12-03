Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
76ers' Quentin Grimes: Questionable for Thursday
Grimes (calf) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Warriors.
Grimes remains day-to-day after missing Tuesday's game against the Wizards. Thursday's game is the front end of a back-to-back set, so a maintenance day could be on the table for Grimes in one of these games.