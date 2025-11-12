Grimes racked up 18 points (6-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one block in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 102-100 victory over Boston.

Grimes was once again a strong contributor on the offensive end, and he needed only 10 attempts from the field to reach 18 points. Justin Edwards and Grimes were a deadly combination off the bench Tuesday, as the duo combined for 40 points. Grimes has been solid across the board in the last week, averaging 17.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists in four appearances.