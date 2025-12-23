Grimes (illness) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Nets, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Grimes is dealing with an illness and will be joined by VJ Edgecombe (illness), Dominick Barlow (illness), Kelly Oubre (knee) and Trendon Watford (thigh) on the sidelines. Grimes' next opportunity to suit up will come Friday against the Bulls. With the 25-year-old swingman unavailable, Jared McCain and Justin Edwards will likely see increased roles, while Eric Gordon may enter the rotation.