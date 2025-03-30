Grimes chipped in 15 points (6-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds and three assists over 30 minutes during Saturday's 118-95 loss to the Heat.

There's a strong argument to say Grimes has been Philadelphia's best player since the All-Star break, and the numbers back that up. This 15-point output was a relatively low-scoring figure based on what Grimes has done in recent weeks, as he had recorded at least 20 points in his previous nine contests before this loss Saturday. He's also achieved that mark in 11 of 14 appearances since the beginning of March.